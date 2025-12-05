Protector trailer: war hero Milla Jovovich takes on a human trafficking ring in Adrian Grünberg action film

Director Adrian Grünberg has brought us Mel Gibson taking on criminals while imprisoned in Mexico (in Get the Gringo), Sylvester Stallone – playing one of his most iconic characters – taking on a human-trafficking Mexican cartel (in Rambo: Last Blood), and Josh Lucas taking on a megalodon off the coast of Mexico (in The Black Demon). For his latest action project, Protector , Grünberg has teamed up with Milla Jovovich, casting her as a war hero who has to take on human traffickers. It’s not clear if this one will involve anyone going to Mexico, but the newly released trailer does confirm that Jovovich’s character lives in New Mexico – so, she’s close. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

When can we see Protector?

Magenta Light Studios will be giving Protector a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Jovovich is joined in the cast by Isabel Myers, Manny Montana, Michael Stahl-David, Lydia Hull, D.B. Sweeney, Chase E. Kim, Don Harvey, Gabriel Sloyer, Texas Battle, Arica Himmel, and Matthew Modine.

Synopsis

Scripted by Bong-Seob Mun, Protector has the following synopsis: Nikki (Milla Jovovich), a veteran war hero, thought she’d left her violent past behind for a peaceful life with her daughter, Chloe – until Chloe is kidnapped by a human trafficking ring that forces Nikki into the city’s criminal underworld on a relentless pursuit. As she tears through a ruthless crime syndicate using her military training, Nikki draws the attention of both the police and the military, shooting her to the top of the most wanted list. In this high-stakes race against time, Nikki must use the violent skills she thought she left behind to save her daughter.

Jovovich produced the film alongside her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson. Other producers on the project include Matthew Helderman, Ford Corbett, Todd Lundbohm, George Furla, Arianne Fraser, Shaun Sanghani, Kenneth Kim, Ho-Sung Pak, Bob Yari, Bang Ok Joo, Ceasar Richbow, and writer Bong-Seob Mun.

What did you think of the Protector trailer? Will you be watching this movie in February? Let us know by leaving a comment below. This seems like an entertaining action movie to me, so I’ll be watching it for sure.