Psychic Sam: Mark Millar, John Romita Jr. reunite for new comic, with a movie adaptation already in the works

By
Posted 11 hours ago
Psychic Sam, Mark Millar, John Romita Jr., moviePsychic Sam, Mark Millar, John Romita Jr., movie

According to THR, Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. are reuniting for Psychic Sam, a new comic book about a man who can predict murders before they happen. The project launched on Kickstarter today (as of this writing, they’ve nearly reached their goal), but there’s already talk of a movie.

It’s about a guy with a big gun who goes out and solves problems. He hears voices in his head that tell him to kill bad guys,” said Millar in the announcement. “The only trouble is, the bad guys haven’t done anything yet. But every time he ignores it, someone innocent dies. It’s only a matter of time before the bodies pile up.” It’s been over 15 years since Millar and Romita Jr. worked together on Kick-Ass, which spawned a feature film adaptation and a sequel.

Speaking of movies, producer Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen) is onboard to develop Psychic Sam as a feature. In his newsletter, Millar teased, “We’ll start spilling the beans on the writers, director and who we’ve got lined up for Sam over the coming weeks and months. It’s UNBELIEVABLY exciting and a chance to work with some old friends again (wait ’til you see WHO). Johnny and I are really pumped about this and can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.

Millar said the project came about after he received offers from Marvel to do a big crossover series and from DC to do a Superman project. While he pondered what to do, he got a call from Romita Jr. “Johnny and I did Wolverine together early in my career and loved working together so much that we created Kick-Ass to work on a few years later,” he said. “Kick-Ass spawned movies, t-shirts, Halloween costumes and even Pez dispensers and we’ve always talked about working together again, but never found the right project. At the same time, Guy Ritchie’s brilliant producer Ivan Atkinson and I had been talking about doing a movie together and just looking for the right vehicle. Ivan has produced some of my favourite movies and TV shows in recent years from The Gentlemen to Wrath of Man to Paramount’s recent MobLand. So, again, I wanted to make this something great if we were finally going to be working together.

He then decided to use the time he’d put aside for the potential Marvel and/or DC projects to develop something new. “Not Marvel, not DC, not even one of my Millarworld projects at Netflix,” he said. “Johnny and I would create something exclusively for the Kickstarter market (which we’d never tried before) and team up with Ivan to make the movie at the same time.

One of the incentives offered on the Psychic Sam Kickstarter campaign is the chance to appear in one of the issues as a murder victim. Sounds fun.

Source: THR, Kickstarter
Kevin Fraser
News Editor
