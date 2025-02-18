Netflix’s Pulse gets a release date and first-look photos its intense-looking medical procedural drama series

Medical procedural dramas are nothing new, yet they’re making a comeback with shows like Max’s The Pitt and Netflix‘s upcoming series Pulse. Created by Zoe Robyn, Pulse presents unique circumstances for the show. The events within the Miami Trauma Center unfold as a hurricane threatens to rip through the ward, bringing disaster, setbacks, and danger to the staff and patients. Today, Netflix announced a release date and first-look images for Pulse, and we’re already sweating from the tension.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pulse courtesy of Netflix (via Tudum):

. “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

Pulse premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 3, 2026. In addition to creating Pulse, Zoe Robyn is the project’s co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Carlton Cuse. Additional cast members include Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, and Arturo Del Puerto.

“We wanted these characters to be real people who have to go through the relatable issues of working together in a pressure cooker,” said Robyn. “Relationships are forming and breaking apart on Pulse.”

“Nowadays, your work family can really be, apart from your literal family, the most important community you have,” Cuse adds. “The complications that arise — between what’s going on off the clock and on the clock — can get messy. It can get confusing. That’s what we wanted to explore with Pulse.”

As someone who’s been in the ICU during a nasty hurricane, I’m sure Pulse will trigger some unsettling memories. The ward was a madhouse as staff prepared for outages, short-handedness, and ongoing concerns about patients. It takes nerves of steel to work in a place like that under any circumstance. If you add a hurricane, you’re in for a wild ride. Now that Pulse has a release date, are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments section below.