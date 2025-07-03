Full Moon is giving Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge a black & white noir release

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, and the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers. Now, Full Moon has revealed that they’ll be giving a black & white noir release to one of their most popular films, Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge ! The trailer for the noir version of the film can be seen in the embed above. An exact release date for Puppet Master III Noir hasn’t been announced, but it should be dropping on the Full Moon Features streaming service soon.

While all of the previous noir releases have been movies that were directed by Charles Band, Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge was directed by David DeCoteau from a screenplay by C. Courtney Joyner. The film has the following synopsis: This is where the Puppet Master legacy begins – Andre Toulon’s amazing discovery of bringing his puppets to life! It’s World War II and the Nazis are conducting a variety of bizarre life and death experiments in an attempt to revive their dead and increase their manpower. The butcher in charge of this horrific plan is Gestapo henchman, Dr. Hess. When Hess learns that Toulon has found the secret of life, he sends Nazi soldiers to the puppet theatre to kidnap the puppeteer and his beloved creations. But in the process, Toulon’s wife is murdered in cold blood. Toulon’s revenge begins when the puppets strangle, drill, slash and shoot their way to freedom. While in hiding, Toulon uses his dead wife’s life essence to create Leech Woman, the last of the hand-carved devils. Now the stage is set, as Six-Shooter, Blade, Tunneler, Pinhead and the bloodthirsty Ms. Leech prepare for their own little war…

Guy Rolfe, Sarah Douglas, Walter Gotell, Ian Abercrombie, Kristopher Logan, Aron Eisenberg, Matthew Faison, and Richard Lynch star.

Are you interested in watching a black & white noir version of Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.