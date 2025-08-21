Puppet Master prequel Axis of Evil is getting a black & white noir release

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers, the 1991 Puppet Master prequel Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge, the 2008 “women in prison” horror film Dangerous Worry Dolls, and the 1999 oddball killer doll movie Blood Dolls. Now, another entry in the Puppet Master franchise is set to receive a noir release – Puppet Master: Axis of Evil . The trailer can be seen above, and the noir version of the film will be available to watch on Full Moon Features as of tomorrow, August 22nd.

Directed by David DeCoteau from a script by August White, Puppet Master: Axis of Evil is set between the events of Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge and the original movie – and it launched a trilogy, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the other Axis movies get noir releases soon. Here’s the synopsis: In a stateside hotel during the height of World War II, young Danny Coogan dreams of joining the war effort. Following the murder of hotel guest Mr. Toulon by Nazi assassins, Danny finds the old man’s crate of mysterious PUPPETS and is suddenly thrust into a battle all his own. He discovers that Nazis Max and Klaus, along with beautiful Japanese sabateur Ozu, plan to attack a secret American manufacturing plant. After his family is attacked and his girlfriend Beth is kidnapped, it is up to Danny and the living deadly Puppets to stop this Axis of Evil… The film stars Levi Fiehler, Jenna Gallaher, Taylor M. Graham, Tom Sandoval, Jerry Hoffman, Erica Shaffer, Aaron Riber, Ada Chao, Gu Yingfeng, Xiangfu Zhang, and Mike Brooks.

Will you be watching Puppet Master: Axis of Evil Noir? Let us know by leaving a comment below.