Full Moon wraps up the trilogy with a black & white noir release of the Puppet Master film Axis Termination

Last year, Charles Band’s company Full Moon announced that they were launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which would focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” Two Pulp Noir movies, Quadrant and Death Streamer, have since made their way through production – and while those movies were initially released in color, all of the Pulp Noir movies will also get black & white “noir” releases, so there are both color and black & white versions of Quadrant and Death Streamer available on the Full Moon Features streaming service. While we wait for more Pulp Noir movies to be made, Band has started going through the Full Moon library to give some of their older films the black & white / noir treatment. This noir series, which is expected to consist of at least a dozen films, got started with a black & white version of the 1984 sci-fi thriller Christmas classic Trancers. That has been followed by “noir” releases of the 1997 creature feature The Creeps, the 2007 movie The Haunted Casino, a.k.a. Dead Man’s Hand, the 2012 “insane comedy chiller” The Dead Want Women, the 2004 sci-fi horror film Dr. Moreau’s House of Pain, the 2009 horror film Skull Heads, the 1997 creature feature Hideous, the 2005 killer doll movie Doll Graveyard, the 1996 horror comedy Head of the Family, the 2016 “haunted hotel-sploitation soap opera shocker” Ravenwolf Towers, the 1991 Puppet Master prequel Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge, the 2008 “women in prison” horror film Dangerous Worry Dolls, and the 1999 oddball killer doll movie Blood Dolls. At the end of August, another entry in the Puppet Master franchise received a noir release; Puppet Master: Axis of Evil, which was set between the events of Puppet Master III: Toulon’s Revenge and the original movie. That film launched a trilogy, so it was no surprise when it was followed by the second chapter in the trilogy, Puppet Master: Axis Rising. Now, Full Moon has completed the trilogy, as a black & white version of the capper Puppet Master: Axis Termination is now available to watch on Full Moon Features. You can check out the trailer in the embed above.

Directed by Charles Band from a screenplay written by Roger Barron, Puppet Master: Axis Termination has the following synopsis: To stop the Third Reich and the Nazi war machine from winning World War II and affecting the outcome fo the free world, Blade, Jester, Leech Woman, Pinhead, and the rest of the indestructible Toulon puppets join forces with the masters of psychic powers! Teaming up with Toulon’s bloodthirsty marionettes, these unlikely allies face off against a pack of powerful Nazis and their own clan of malevolent puppets; Weremacht, Bombshell, and the unstoppable tank-like Blitzkrieg. It is good ‘Toulon’ puppet vs evil ‘Nazi’ puppet in the ultimate and final battle that will determine the fate of the entire world!

Tonya Kay, Paul Logan, Jean Louise O’Sullivan, Kevin Scott Allen, Tania Fox, Kyle Devero, Rob Vardaro, Lilou Vos, Daniele Romer, Nick Vernon, Allen Perada, Mat Cruz, George Appleby, Kip Canyon, Josh Ludemann, Alynxia America, David DeCoteau, Todd W. Fulkerson, Jessica Morris, and Robin Sydney star.

Will you be watching Puppet Master: Axis Termination Noir? Let us know by leaving a comment below.