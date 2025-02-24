Rashida Jones is ready for a Parks and Recreation reboot

10 years removed from the Parks and Recreation finale, one cast member is hoping to return to Pawnee…but in which year?

It’s been 10 years since Parks and Recreation went off the air…but we haven’t yet gotten to the end of the timeline, as the series finale took us all the way to 2048. But for Rashida Jones, who played nurse turned Leslie Knope BFF turned beautiful opalescent tree shark, Ann Perkins, she doesn’t want to wait that long to reunite with her Pawnee pals.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Jones said that there might be no better time to return for Parks and Recreation than now, which is fitting since 2025 is one of the years featured in the show’s future. “Oh man, I hope sometime soon. I know Mike Schur was like, ‘There has to be a reason for us to do it. We can’t just do it.’ But I would love that.”

As mentioned, the final episode of Parks and Recreation jumped around a lot, from the then-present of 2017 all the way to 2048. As a reminder for what happened in the 2025 timeline, both Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ben (Adam Scott) were potentially vying for the position of Indiana governor, while Ann and Chris (Rob Lowe) were on the move back to Pawnee. Knowing that Parks and Recreation at the very least won’t be returning this year, Jones has her eyes on the future. “There you go. We have to do the 2035 one.” And for another refresher, the 2035 timeline found Leslie is in her second term as governor of Indiana.

We’ve gotten a couple of Parks and Recreation reunions – including one the SAG-AFTRA picket line – but the show could definitely benefit from an actual reboot. While we may not ever see Leslie Knope in the White House, her continued journey through the political ranks – as well as catching up with the Pawnee gang – could be a worthwhile endeavor. Poehler herself has expressed interest; and we know that when you get Leslie and Ann together, anything is possible.

Do you think a Parks and Recreation return could be worth it? Which year should it take place in? Share your thoughts with us – but let Jerry (uh, we mean Garry) – be!

