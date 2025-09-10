Aziz Ansari would be down for a Parks and Recreation revival even if it’s “terrible”

Of all of the TV show reboots that have been floated around — whether genuinely considered or shut down outright — one that we could definitely see working is Parks and Recreation. As it stands, both Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones have said they would be onboard; and we can add Aziz Ansari to the list. So is it time to break out the Snake Juice?

Aziz Ansari — who played Tom Haverford for the Parks and Recreation’s seven-season run — said he would return to Pawnee for a number of reasons. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Ansari said (via EW), “I would love to spend time with anybody from Parks — even if the show was terrible, and we just got a decent-enough check, but we got to spend time together. I might just be up for it, I love those people so much and every now and then I get to see him.” Ansari in particular name-checked Jones (Ann Perkins) and Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt). And of course he wants to hang out with Jim O’Heir, who played Jerry / Barry / Terry / Larry (real name Garry).

The series finale to Parks and Recreation went out of its way to put nice buttons on the key characters, going all the way to 2048 to kill off “Jerry” and tease the presumed POTUS and/or VP positions of Leslie and/or Ben. But any potential reboot could easily go anywhere it chooses, seeing where the characters were at any point prior to the aired conclusion. If it moves forward, we can fully expect them to whole-ass it.

While we have to wait and see if Parks and Recreation will return more than a decade after it went off the air, we did at least get a unique one in 2023, when the likes of Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and even Lil Sebastian joined the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

How would you feel about a Parks and Recreation reboot? What would it need to have to make it a hit? Fix your network connectivity problems and let us know below!