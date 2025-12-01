Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton are having a rough time in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come images

Six years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Last year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward – and while Escape Room director Adam Robitel was attached to take the helm of Ready or Not 2 (now known as Ready or Not 2: Here I Come ) when it was first announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have since stepped up to direct the sequel, which they have promised will be “an absolute banger.” Weaving is returning for the follow-up and is joined in the cast by Kathryn Newton (who worked with the directors on Abigail), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), Shawn Hatosy (The Faculty), Néstor Carbonell (Lost), Kevin Durand (also from Abigail), and legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg. Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed – but several of the cast members are featured in the first images from the movie, which can be seen at the bottom of this article!

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are part of a filmmaking collective (and production company) called Radio Silence, which they formed with Justin Martinez and Chad Villella in 2011.

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of Grace, a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have written the script for the sequel.

Speaking with People, the directors said Ready or Not 2: Here I Come “ goes hand in hand with the first in an unexpected yet seamless way. It’s exciting to see Grace into a new f—ed-up situation that deepens her story and her character, and we wanted to make sure that this movie wasn’t just more of the same. We put a ton of love into this movie to make it a worthy sequel that we’re hoping fans of the first movie — and people who are getting to know Grace for the first time — will really love. ” Weaving added that the sequel is “ so unhinged, absolutely cooked — you’re gonna love it. Those sicko writers came up with a way in that’s somehow both a natural progression and very surprising. “

The film is aiming for a spring 2026 release. The first images not only give us a look at the characters played by Weaving, Newton, Gellar, Wood, Hatosy, Carbonell, and Cronenberg, but also reveal that the cast includes Kara Wooten (Revival), Juan Pablo Romero (Please, After You), Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp), Masa Lizdek (Simulant), Nadeem Umar-Khitab (Wedding Season), Daniel Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), Antony Hall (Run the Burbs), and Olivia Cheng (Warrior).

Are you looking forward to Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? Take a look at the images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.