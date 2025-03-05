Ready or Not 2: Kathryn Newton joins Samara Weaving in the Radio Silence sequel

Kathryn Newton is reteaming with her Abigail directors on Ready or Not 2, joining Samara Weaving in the cast of the sequel

Six years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Last year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward – and while Escape Room director Adam Robitel was attached to take the helm of Ready or Not 2 when it was first announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have since stepped up to direct the sequel, which they have promised will be “an absolute banger.” Wearing is returning for the follow-up, and Deadline has broken the news that she’s being joined in the cast by Kathryn Newton, who previously worked with the directors on Abigail.

Details on the character Newton will be playing have not been revealed. In addition to Abigail, Newton has also been in the likes of Freaky, Lisa Frankenstein, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are part of a filmmaking collective (and production company) called Radio Silence, which they formed with Justin Martinez and Chad Villella in 2011.

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy have written the script for the sequel, but we don’t yet know what Weaving’s character is going to have to deal with this time around.

According to Deadline, Searchlight VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh are covering the project for the studio. They report to Co-Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak are producing, while Chad Villella, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Guy Busick, and R. Christopher Murphy serve as executive producers.

What do you think of Kathryn Newton joining Samara Weaving in Ready or Not 2? Share your thoughts on this sequel by leaving a comment below.