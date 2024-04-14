Rebecca Ferguson’s toxic set revelations put co-stars on high alert

Rebecca Ferguson said that some of her co-stars reached out following her revelations that she was berated by a #1 on the call sheet.

When Rebecca Ferguson revealed earlier this year that she had to stand up to an “idiot” co-star after they belittled her in front of the cast and crew – ultimately telling this unknown star to “f off” – a frenzy began in trying to figure out who the mystery was. Sadly, her overall point was missed by many in the process.

As Rebecca Ferguson told Jess Cagle (via The Hollywood Reporter), “The point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question…Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

As such, Rebecca Ferguson didn’t quite realize that it would turn into a hunt for the mystery person. Even still, maybe they deserve to be outed if they act like an insufferable jerk on the set. “I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?!’…And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.”

While the identity ultimately doesn’t matter, that didn’t stop our readers from playing detective, with names like Jake Gyllenhaal (Life) and Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) at the top of the list. One who would come to her defense – and his own, in a way – was Dwayne Johnson, who co-starred with Rebecca Ferguson in Hercules.

Rebecca Ferguson most recently appeared in Dune: Part Two, reprising her role as Lady Jessica. She is next slated to co-star with Chris Pratt in sci-fi thriller Mercy – so be cool, Chris!

What do you make of Rebecca Ferguson’s revelations? Should she have named the co-star in question to settle any rumors?