Sofia Boutella swings into action with guns blazing for a new image from Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver

Sofia Boutella leaps into action with guns firing on all cylinders for a new image for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver.

By

Fans of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire are counting the days until the release of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, touching down on April 19, 2024. Today, Empire brings a new image of Sofia Boutella’s Kora primed and ready for action to get people excited about the follow-up to Snyder’s Star Wars-like sci-fi action spectacle. In the new image, Kora swings into an explosive firefight with guns blazing. Behind her, there looks to be tendrils of some kind emitting a glowing blue light. Is it possible Rebel Moon 2 has some Matrix vibes to go with its sinister Star Wars motif?

Rebel Moon 2, Sofia Boutella, image

“It’s a war film, 100 per cent,” Snyder told Empire about the anticipated sequel. “It’s got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action.” In addition to off-the-wall action sequences, Snyder says plenty of character drama and emotional beats bring the cast closer together. “It’s absolutely an emotional rollercoaster you’re going to be on with these cats,” Snyder promises. “We discover the backstories of our heroes, and there is an interesting correlation between what’s happened to most of them to make this battle cathartic and symbolic.”

Boutella appears differently in the sequel, with a fresh haircut to keep things high and tight. Snyder says the new ‘do informs aspects of her journey and where fans can expect her to go next. “She’s shielding us from her real involvement, and there’s a bit of conflict around what she’s done,” Snyder says while feeding us breadcrumbs about the plot. “But in the end, what she offers the group, her skill set, and her desire to redeem herself makes her a powerful asset.”

While Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is rated PG-13, an R-rated Snyder Cut of the first film arrives this summer. The Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon is an hour longer than the film’s original version. Snyder says the idea was always that there would be a second version. He maintains that this never happened on his previous director’s cuts. “All my other director’s cuts are me just reacting to the studio like getting noted and then freaking out and then running to home video to save me.”

What do you think of the new Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver image? Are you excited for the second chapter of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Empire
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Red Sonja reboot star Matilda Lutz discussed her experience working on the film and wearing the title character's metal bikini
Red Sonja: Matilda Lutz on the experience of making the reboot and wearing the metal bikini
Sofia Boutella swings into action with guns blazing for a new image from Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver
Raimi wants Spider-Man 4, says it will come at “the right time”
Michael Keaton says he’s just as confused as you are about his Vulture cameo in Morbius
View All

About the Author

8128 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Rebel Moon Part 2 - The Scargiver News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Knox Goes away review

Knox Goes Away Review

Michael Keaton’s noir thriller, Knox Goes Away, gives the veteran actor one of his best roles as a dementia-afflicted hitman.

Load more articles