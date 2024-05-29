Rebel Moon: Part Two director’s cut earns its R rating with strong bloody violence and gore

We’ve known from the start that director Zack Snyder intended to released extended director’s cuts of his movies Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (read our review HERE) and Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver (read our review of that one HERE), which were rated PG-13 in their shorter form. At the start of this month, we learned that the director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Part One has been given a R rating for brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity and language. Now the Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that the director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Part Two has been rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity and some language .

We don’t know a release date for the director’s cuts just yet, but Snyder has said that the director’s cuts of both films will be released through the Netflix streaming service on the same day, possibly in August.

Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller are producing the Rebel Moon films through their company Stone Quarry. Eric Newman is producing via his banner, Grand Electric, while Grand Electric’s Sarah Bowen executive produces.

Are you looking forward to the Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver director’s cut? What do you think of the reason given for the R rating? Let us know by leaving a comment below.