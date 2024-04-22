Zack Snyder says Rebel Moon 2 borrowed a scene from Justice League 2

Zack Snyder may not have been able to bring Justice League 2 to life, but he was able to repurpose a scene for Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver

Rebel Moon 2 includes a “Last Supper” scene in which Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the other rebels trade war stories while awaiting the final battle against Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein). Snyder told THR that this scene was originally included in his Justice League sequel. “ There absolutely is a Last Supper in Justice League 2, and the scene had them telling the stories of how they got there, because Justice League 2 was going to open with us now 10 years in the future. ‘How did we get here?’ ” Snyder explained. “ So that was kind of it, and yes, [Rebel Moon — Part Two’s sequence] has a similar sort of structure to the Justice League 2 scene that we have. “

Snyder added that he used a “ fair number ” of his Justice League 2 ideas for Rebel Moon, “ but certainly not enough to make a Justice League 2 movie not viable. “

Although both parts of Rebel Moon are now streaming on Netflix, there’s still more on the way. In addition to the upcoming R-rated director’s cuts, Snyder has also confirmed that they’re working on Rebel Moon 3, and the entire franchise could span somewhere between 4 or 6 movies. “ We absolutely have the story (for Rebel Moon 3) all set, we did all that work. We wrote a treatment for the movie so we’ll see how we go ahead, ” Snyder said. “ I guess (a total of) 4 makes sense. 4 or 6 movies, depending… I guess it’s whether or not every time we make one of these movies we make two, that’s the question. We were talking about it the other day and I was like, would an audience be disappointed if they only got one movie now from Rebel Moon? Would they be like, ‘Oh, it’s one now? Great .’ “

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will continue “ the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. “

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.