Following a limited theatrical release, director Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (read our review HERE) was released through the Netflix streaming service back in December. Viewers will get the chance to find out what happens in the second half of the story when Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver reaches the service on April 19th (you can watch our interviews with Snyder and cast members HERE) – and during an interview with Forbes, Snyder confirmed that a Rebel Moon 3 is already in the works!

When asked about the possibility of a third film, Snyder said, “ We have definitely been working on a Part Three, as far as the story goes. We definitely know where we’re all headed – we’ve known that for quite a while, to be honest. So yeah, I’m excited to make some more Rebel Moon movies – that would be fun. “

Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. Snyder has previously described this one as “a war movie“.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

The Rebel Moon franchise is already being expanded with comic book tie-ins, Snyder has mentioned a spin-off idea, and there’s an animated series in development, so it’s no surprise to hear that Rebel Moon 3 is in motion as well. Are you looking forward to watching the franchise continue to grow? Let us know by leaving a comment below.