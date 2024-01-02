Rebel Moon tops the Netflix Top 10 for a second week

Rebel Moon easily topped the Netflix Top 10, making it the streamer’s most watched movie for a second week in a row.

By
Rebel Moon, extended cut

It looks like many households tuned in to watch Zack Snyder’s critically divisive Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire over the holidays, with Netflix revealing it was their top movie over the last week. According to the Netflix Top 10, it pulled in a pretty big 34 million views, with an estimated 77 million hours watched. It easily beat the figure it claimed last week, 23,900,000 views, showing it had good staying power. So, how does it rank up against some other recent titles? It’s trailing Leave the World Behind, which is the service’s biggest hit in a long time, which chalked up 41 million views its first week and 44.9 million the second week, but it’s done much better than recent titles like Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and David Fincher’s The Killer. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of hold it has in January. However, it doesn’t seem likely to hit their list of the biggest titles of all time. Leave the World Behind looks like it might be able to crack that list but it hasn’t happened yet.

In other news, Netflix’s Maestro, despite all the awards hype, is still missing from the list, while Top Gun: Maverick moved over from Paramount Plus and opened with an impressive 6.2 million views to hit number 7 on the list. Considering it’s a movie that first hit streaming a year ago, the numbers are substantial. 

Meanwhile, two controversial stand-up specials did well on the TV list. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon came in first place with 8 million views. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer got 2.2 million views, ranking fifth after only being on the service one day as the report was assembled. Controversy or not, people are still tuning in.

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver hits Netflix on April 19th. Let us know in the comments if you think Rebel Moon will become a franchise for the service. 

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Rebel Moon, extended cut
Rebel Moon tops the Netflix Top 10 for a second week
jack black Minecraft
Minecraft: Jack Black joins another video game adaptation
January Movies: What have we got to look forward to this month?
Cameron Titanic
James Cameron trimmed Titanic budget by hiring “short people”
View All

About the Author

4460 Articles Published
facebook

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Rebel Moon News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews
Netflix has unveiled a full trailer for director J.A. Bayona's survival thriller Society of the Snow, based on real-life events

Society of the Snow Review

Netflix’s Society of the Snow, which is about The Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster, is one of the most impressive and immersive films of the year.

Load more articles