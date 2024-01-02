Rebel Moon tops the Netflix Top 10 for a second week

It looks like many households tuned in to watch Zack Snyder’s critically divisive Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire over the holidays, with Netflix revealing it was their top movie over the last week. According to the Netflix Top 10, it pulled in a pretty big 34 million views, with an estimated 77 million hours watched. It easily beat the figure it claimed last week, 23,900,000 views, showing it had good staying power. So, how does it rank up against some other recent titles? It’s trailing Leave the World Behind, which is the service’s biggest hit in a long time, which chalked up 41 million views its first week and 44.9 million the second week, but it’s done much better than recent titles like Leo, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and David Fincher’s The Killer. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of hold it has in January. However, it doesn’t seem likely to hit their list of the biggest titles of all time. Leave the World Behind looks like it might be able to crack that list but it hasn’t happened yet.

In other news, Netflix’s Maestro, despite all the awards hype, is still missing from the list, while Top Gun: Maverick moved over from Paramount Plus and opened with an impressive 6.2 million views to hit number 7 on the list. Considering it’s a movie that first hit streaming a year ago, the numbers are substantial.

Meanwhile, two controversial stand-up specials did well on the TV list. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon came in first place with 8 million views. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer got 2.2 million views, ranking fifth after only being on the service one day as the report was assembled. Controversy or not, people are still tuning in.

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver hits Netflix on April 19th. Let us know in the comments if you think Rebel Moon will become a franchise for the service.