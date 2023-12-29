Zack Snyder thanks his dedicated fanbase for Rebel Moon’s rise to becoming the ‘No. 1 Movie in the World’

Few filmmakers experience fan loyalty like Zack Snyder. Regardless of quality, people show up in droves to indulge in his latest projects and shower him with support in the face of negative reviews. Snyder repays this loyalty by continuing to move to the beat of his own drum, never letting the shouts of negativity deter him from realizing his intended vision. Snyder’s latest film, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, is another of his projects receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. However, who’s having the last laugh? You guessed it. Zack Snyder, now that Rebel Moon is the “No. 1 movie in the world!”

Number 1 movie in the world period!!!! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l5ow5t4Wc2 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 29, 2023

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire is sitting pretty as one of Netflix’s most-viewed titles of the year with 23.9 million views. I count myself among those who watched Rebel Moon (last night) and thoroughly enjoyed it. Sure, the exposition was a tad extraneous, but I enjoyed the film’s world-building, rag-tag characters, and overall look – desaturation and all! I’m interested in watching the director’s cut, hoping it fills in some gaps and eliminates the need for lengthy info dumps along the journey.

“It’s been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I’m thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world,” Snyder said in a statement (via Tudum). “We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience. We’re thrilled they are embracing the new world we’ve created in Part 1, and are excited for them to continue the journey next year with Part 2.”

For those looking forward to continuing Kora’s story, Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver marches onto Netflix on April 19, 2024. “Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld,” the official synopsis reads. “On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

What did you think about Rebel Moon: Part One – The Child of Fire? What is the metric for becoming the ‘No. 1 Movie in the World?’ Are you looking forward to the sequel coming in April? Let us know in the comments below.