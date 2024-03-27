Rebel Wilson’s claims against Sacha Baron Cohen denied by numerous people from Brothers Grimsby set

The discrepancies between Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen just got hairier, as details have emerged in what exactly the actress was referring to when she alleged that he was responsible for inappropriate behavior on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. In an excerpt from her new memoir, “Rebel Rising”, Wilson claims that Cohen tried to coax her into onscreen nudity and go method in a rather crude way.

One excerpt (via People; the book is due out next week) reads: “It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.’” Another, which is far more descriptive, adds: “SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down … SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’…I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character.” Wilson would maintain that even after the supposed incident, she had to do a reshoot of a sex scene with Cohen. Of note, Sacha Baron Cohen’s wife, Isla Fisher, was also in the movie.

The real-finger-in-the-arse scenario ever happening has been denied by numerous parties, with a producer on The Brothers Grimsby defending Sacha Baron Cohen by saying, “As per the script, which Rebel had read and approved in advance, her character was attempting to put a finger in Sacha’s character’s butt. At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt…Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”

The Brothers Grimsby would tank, unable to fully capitalize on either one of its stars’ fanbases, opening at #8 and taking in less than $7 million domestically.

Sacha Baron Cohen is actively denying every one of Rebel Wilson’s claims, previously stating, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Do you believe the claims by Rebel Wilson on Sacha Baron Cohen’s behavior or do you think liberties have been taken with the story?