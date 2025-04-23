Recoil: Chad Michael Collins of the Sniper franchise stars in supernatural war thriller

A while back, we shared a Best Movie You Never Saw video on the action thriller Sniper, which was given a theatrical release in 1993 and spawned a direct-to-video franchise that is continuing to this day. In fact, the eleventh film in the franchise, Sniper: The Last Stand, was just given a digital release this past January – and last month, we learned that Sniper 12 was already in production! While the first three Sniper movies starred Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins became the lead of the franchise as of the fourth film… and now, Deadline has revealed that Collins also has a lead role in a supernatural war thriller called Recoil !

Alliance Media Partners and production company Prodigy Movies will be presenting Recoil to potential distributors at the Cannes Market. Directed by Nick Robertson (The Pack), the film is set in an unforgiving desert and described as a relentless war thriller with a mind-bending supernatural twist that will grip you from the first frame and never let go. Here’s the synopsis: Three marooned soldiers. An immobilized infantry vehicle. The unforgiving desert. And a deadly curse that turns their reality into a waking nightmare. This is not just another Middle Eastern war film—this is war at its most psychological, its most visceral, and its most terrifying.

Michael Robertson and Chris Wheeldon, who previously teamed on the survival thriller Black Water, produced the film. Robertson provided the following statement: “ We’re excited for everyone to experience the film’s unapologetic intensity as the first feature movie drawing on Australia’s involvement in the global ‘War on Terror’ and very much look forward to working with AMP with this aim. “

Anthony Buckner, AMP’s Head of Sales and Acquisitions, added: “ We can’t wait to throw buyers into Recoil on the Croisette. It’s a powerful mix of action, suspense, and horror that brings a new twist to the war genre as we know it. “

If you're a fan of the Sniper movies and of horror movies, it sounds like watching Chad Michael Collins in Recoil will be an intriguing mixture of those elements.