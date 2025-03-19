Sniper 12: Chad Michael Collins confirms another sequel in the DTV action franchise is now filming

Sniper franchise star Chad Michael Collins has confirmed that Sniper 12 is in production, just two months after the release of the 11th film

A while back, we shared a Best Movie You Never Saw video on the action thriller Sniper, which was given a theatrical release in 1993 and spawned a direct-to-video franchise that is continuing to this day. In fact, the eleventh film in the franchise, Sniper: The Last Stand, was just given a digital release this past January – and two months later, franchise star Chad Michael Collins has taken to social media to confirm that the next sequel, which we’ll just refer to as Sniper 12 for now, is already in production!

The details – plot, director, writer, etc. – are all still under wraps. As of right now, all we know is that Sniper 12 is currently filming and Collins is back in the role of sniper Brandon Beckett and is joined in the cast by Ryan Robbins, who co-starred in the last four sequels as Agent Zero.

Tom Berenger took on the lead role of sniper Thomas Beckett in the original film, and came back for Sniper 2 (2002) and Sniper 3 (2004). As of 2011’s Sniper: Reloaded, Thomas’s son Brandon, played by Chad Michael Collins, became the lead character in the franchise, and his story has continued through Sniper: Legacy (2014), Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016), Sniper: Ultimate Kill (2017), Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020), Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022), Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (2023), and this year’s Sniper: The Last Stand. Berenger returned for appearances in Legacy, Ultimate Kill, and Assassin’s End, while Billy Zane, his co-star in the first movie, showed up in Reloaded, Ghost Shooter, and Ultimate Kill. We don’t know if Berenger or Zane will be showing up in Sniper 12.

I’m a big fan of the concept of sequels and have spent my entire life keeping an eager eye out for news on the latest entries in film series that I enjoy. I love to watch a franchise grow, especially when, as with the Sniper films, they grow larger than anyone could have ever expected. So I can’t help but smile every time it’s announced that Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has decided to send another Sniper sequel out into the world. (Of course, it helps that I have fun watching all of these sequels they make.)

Are you a fan of the Sniper franchise, and are you glad to hear that Sniper 12 is already in the works? Let us know by leaving a comment below.