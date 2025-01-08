Sniper: The Last Stand trailer – 11th film in DTV action franchise arrives later this month

A trailer has been unveiled for this month’s release Sniper: The Last Stand, the 11th film in Sony’s DTV action franchise

A while back, we shared a Best Movie You Never Saw video on the action thriller Sniper, which was given a theatrical release in 1993 and spawned a direct-to-video franchise that is continuing to this day. In fact, a trailer for the eleventh film in the franchise, Sniper: The Last Stand, has just arrived online and can be seen in the embed above. The film is set to receive a digital release on January 21st.

Tom Berenger took on the lead role of sniper Thomas Beckett in the original film, and came back for Sniper 2 (2002) and Sniper 3 (2004). As of 2011’s Sniper: Reloaded, Thomas’s son Brandon, played by Chad Michael Collins, became the lead character in the franchise, and his story has continued through Sniper: Legacy (2014), Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016), Sniper: Ultimate Kill (2017), Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020), Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022), Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (2023), and now Sniper: The Last Stand. Berenger returned for appearances in Legacy, Ultimate Kill, and Assassin’s End, while Billy Zane, his co-star in the first movie, showed up in Reloaded, Ghost Shooter, and Ultimate Kill. Neither Berenger nor Zane seem to be in The Last Stand.

Directed by Danishka Esterhazy, whose credits include The Banana Splits Movie and the Slumber Party Massacre remake, from a screenplay by Sean Wathen (Escape the Field), Sniper: The Last Stand has the following synopsis: To stop an arms dealer from unleashing a deadly superweapon, the Ace sniper Brandon Beckett and Agent Zero are deployed to lead a group of elite soldiers in Costa Verde. Taking an untested sniper under his wing, Beckett faces his newest challenge: giving orders instead of receiving them. With time and ammo running low, they must overcome all odds just to survive.

Chad Michael Collins is joined in the cast by Ryan Robbins, who has been co-starring in these films as Agent Zero since Assassin’s End, as well as Sharon Taylor, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, and Arnold Vosloo.

Are you a fan of the Sniper franchise, and will you be watching Sniper: The Last Stand when Sony releases it later this month? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I have been following this series from the start, and will definitely be watching this new addition.

A trailer has been unveiled for this month's release Sniper: The Last Stand, the 11th film in Sony's DTV action franchise
