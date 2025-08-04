Red Card: Halle Berry & Djimon Hounsou join the upcoming thriller written by Bad Boys creator George Gallo and Nick Vallelonga

Halle Berry (Die Another Day, Monster’s Ball) and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, Amistad) are booking a trip to Africa for Red Card, the upcoming thriller written by Bad Boys creator George Gallo and Green Book screenwriter Nick Vallelonga. The newly announced project finds Berry and Hounsou traveling to the sprawling grasslands of Kenya’s Maasai Mara and the Moroccan port city of Casablanca. The National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children backs the project, which the Soloviev Foundation also supports.

Rust and Crown Vic helmer Joel Souza directs Red Card from Gallo and Vallelonga’s screenplay. The film is based on an original story inspired by real events in Africa by Ava Roosevelt, Robert Menzies, and Michael J. Hershman.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Hounsou plays Max Elmi, “a veteran ranger battling poachers in Kenya who joins forces with Dane Harris, a tenacious special agent and part of a team led by FBI supervisor Amanda Bruckner (Berry) working with international law enforcement to fight trafficking rings abroad.

When Max’s son, a talented soccer player, falls prey to a deceitful sports agent and disappears into the criminal underworld of North Africa, Max will stop at nothing to find his child, and Dane will have to decide how far he’s willing to go.”

“Red Card is a fantastic script, from writers who have created film classics, and Djimon is an actor of uncommon power and depth,” gushed Souza. “Together, we all look forward to telling a thrilling story we truly believe will grip audiences worldwide.”

The hunt continues for an actor to play Dane, with filming scheduled for later this year.

Halle Berry recently wrapped production on director Bart Layton’s Crime 101, a Heat-like crime thriller centered on detective Lou Lubesnick tracking a jewel thief who adheres to the “Crime 101” rules—a strict set of guidelines for the perfect heist. The project boasts an all-star cast, with Chris Hemsworth, Monica Barbaro, Mark Ruffalo, Devon Bostick, Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte leading the cast.

After completing production for Shiver, a shark attack thriller from Tommy Wirkola, Djimon Hounsou is ready to swim in dangerous waters. Amidst a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles nature’s wrath and an onslaught of sharks. Braving torrential rain, debris, and darkness, they unite to survive the deadly predators and make it through the storm. Hell yeah! Who doesn’t love a good shark-infested feeding frenzy? Shiver takes a bite out of theatergoers on July 3, 2026.

