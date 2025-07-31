Red Sonja shares a behind-the-scenes promo and a chainmail bikini selfie

A reboot of Red Sonja spent nearly fifteen years in development hell before going into production in 2022 with director M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) at the helm. Before Bassett signed on, the project had passed through the hands of directors Robert Rodriguez, Simon West, Bryan Singer, and Joey Soloway, with Hannah John-Kamen, Rose McGowan, and Amber Heard being considered for the lead role. Matilda Lutz ended up starring in the film, which is set to receive a theatrical release (courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films) on August 13 before arriving on digital on August 29. With those dates swiftly approaching, a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s stunts, fights, cast, and horses has been shared on social media, along with a selfie Lutz took while wearing the title character’s iconic chainmail bikini.

Bassett directed the film from a screenplay by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime). This version of Red Sonja is derived from the sword and sorcery comic books by Dynamite Entertainment, based on the character created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps. All we know is that Sonja is “a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword”.

In the cast with Lutz (Revenge) are Rhona Mitra (Doomsday), Wallis Day (Sex/Life) as Annisia, Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy) as Draygan, Michael Bisping (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) as Hawk, Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga) as General Karlak, Eliza Matengu (Thor: Love and Thunder) as Amarak, Manal El Feitury (Code Red) as Ayala, and Katrina Durden (Doctor Strange) as Saevus. Lutz has said that she wore the chainmail bikini during a sequence that takes place in an arena with lots of extras and involves her character “fighting monsters.”

Red Sonja is produced by Jeffrey Greenstein, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Andrea Sperling, Yariv Lerner, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley. Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Luke Lieberman, Nick Barrucci, and Dorothy Canton serve as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to Red Sonja?