Arrow reveals details for the upcoming Red Sonja 4K Blu-ray

Fans of the 1985 sword and sorcery film Red Sonja will have to wait until after Christmas for the new 4K Blu-ray that’s been announced by Arrow Video. Blu-ray.com reports on the film getting a 4K restoration physical media release early next year.

The description reads,

“When her family is slain and her homeland destroyed by the tyrannical Queen Gedren (Sandahl Bergman, Conan the Barbarian), Sonja is chosen by the goddess Scáthach and gifted with extraordinary strength and skill in battle. Sworn to vengeance, she embarks on a perilous quest to stop Gedren from wielding a deadly talisman with the power to annihilate the world.

A thrilling tale of high adventure packed with stunning spectacle and steel-clashing action, backed by an epic score by maestro Ennio Morricone (The Mission), Red Sonja is a bold, larger-than-life epic where destiny is forged in fire and blood.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION FROM THE CAMERA NEGATIVE with new HDR grading by Arrow Films

with new HDR grading by Arrow Films DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Original lossless mono audio and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by critics Eugenio Ercolani and Troy Howarth

Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert Dave Baxter

The Prince and Me, a newly filmed interview with actor Ernie Reyes Jr.

Swords, Stunts and Sonja, a newly filmed interview with action unit supervisor Vic Armstrong

The Last of the Invincibles, a newly filmed interview with Schwarzenegger’s stunt double Pietro Torrisi

The Danish Girl, a newly filmed interview with stuntman Ottaviano Dell’Acqua

The 12 Labors of Red Sonja, a newly filmed interview with assistant production manager Stefano Spadoni

The Marvel of Primitive Technology, a newly filmed interview with FX artist Domingo Lizcano discussing the work of Emilio Ruiz del Río

Moulding Fantasies, a newly filmed interview with make-up FX assistant Adriano Carboni

Bodybuilding the Imagery, an archival unreleased interview with poster artist Renato Casaro

The Man Who Raised Hollywood, an archive featurette on Schwarzenegger’s career featuring filmmakers Peter Hyams and Arthur Allan Seidelman, producer Edward Pressman and others

Red Sonja vs. Kalidor: The Making of a Misunderstanding, an archive interview with assistant director Michel Ferry

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options by Renato Casaro

Collectors’ perfect-bound booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Walsh, Nanni Cobretti and Barry Forshaw

Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options by Renato Casaro

Six postcard-sized reproduction artcards

U.S. AND CANADA STREET DATE: MARCH 24.