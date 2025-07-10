Red Sonja stands in the way of a conqueror in the new trailer for the long-delayed film

It’s finally here, folks. After years of delays, with names like Robert Rodriguez and Rose McGowan once attached, the remake of Red Sonja is about to be released. Samuel Goldwyn Films snagged the U.S. distribution rights for the Millennium Films production. Matilda Lutz dons the metal bikini this time around in the role that Brigitte Nielsen previously played in the 1985 film, which also featured an appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan. Samuel Goldwyn Films has now released the trailer and Red Sonja is due to hit screens on August 15 before arriving on digital on August 29.

The description reads: “Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia.” In addition to Lutz, Red Sonja also stars Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy), Wallis Day (Batwoman), Martyn Ford (Those About to Die), Michael Bisping (Den of Thieves), with Phillip Winchester (Strike Back) and Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead).

The film was recently given an R-rating for “strong/bloody violence.“

M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) directed the film from a screenplay by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime). This version of Red Sonja is derived from the sword and sorcery comic books by Dynamite Entertainment, based on the character created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

Red Sonja is being produced by Jeffrey Greenstein, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Andrea Sperling, Yariv Lerner, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley. Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Luke Lieberman, Nick Barrucci, and Dorothy Canton serve as executive producers.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn. Producer Mark Canton added, “I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.”

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” said producer Luke Lieberman.



