Bill Skarsgard and Robert Eggers were hesitant to remake Nosferatu / Dracula for the 1,000th time

Last Updated on November 15, 2024

Bram Stoker’s Dracula has given us some of the most visually stunning films in the horror genre. From the silent era’s unauthorized Nosferatu to at least the ‘90s with Francis Ford Coppola’s take, we’ve been spoiled with adaptations. Now, Robert Eggers and Bill Skarsgard are going to bring it to the screen once more, this time with Nosferatu. And both were well aware of the pressures in adapting such a famous, powerful story yet again.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Bill Skarsgard – who, as perhaps the reigning scream king, seemed destined to star in Nosferatu – said, “Orlok is also Dracula. To me, in terms of iconic horror characters, the number one is Dracula/Nosferatu. It’s the most seminal work of literature in gothic horror for sure. I think it’s been adapted more than probably any other book. This story is so ingrained in our subconscious that it was very daunting to step into it. I was a huge fan of [Robert] Eggers before. He and I would have these things we’re like, ‘What are we doing? Why are we doing Nosferatu? Are we taking on something too big here?’ We felt that kind of pressure of f*cking with a masterpiece. But the movie deserves its place as a new interpretation.”

That new interpretation of Count Orlok has been kept hidden in the shadows (as it should be), with director Robert Eggers only comparing Skarsgard’s look this time around to a “dead Transylvanian nobleman” , which would be a far cry from Max Schreck’s version from F.W. Murnau’s 1922 film (whose full title is Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror). This tease is also quite different from the marketing of the It remake, where the trailers had no problem showing what Skarsgard’s version of Pennywise would look like both makeup- and costume-wise.