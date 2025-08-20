Resident Evil Requiem gets a terrifying gameplay trailer that reintroduces us to Grace Ashcroft

Day two of Gamescom 2025 is officially underway in Cologne, Germany, and one of many moments we’ve been waiting for is finally here! Capcom revealed a new trailer for the latest game in its highly anticipated Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Requiem, and it’s setting the stage for another terrifying adventure through zombie-infested madness with plenty of blood and gore to whet the appetites of eager fans.

Today’s Resident Evil Requiem trailer opens with Alyssa (Mom) and Grace Ashcroft researching a case on the internet when a phone call from a mysterious stranger brings portents of certain doom. After the call abruptly ends, the power goes out, and the familial duo tries hoofing it to safety. During their escape, they cross paths with a kindly man who apologizes for the inconvenience. While trying to sort the matter, a cloaked cult member emerges from the shadows, places a bag around the man’s head, and cuts his throat with a sharp blade. Alyssa and Grace run toward the darkness, but before long, something chasing the duo catches up, and Alyssa gets attacked. Is it February 27, 2026, yet?

The Resident Evil Requiem trailer has me bouncing in my seat. I’m a massive fan of the franchise overall, especially the games. I’m replaying through the entire main-line game catalogue, from Resident Evil 0 to Resident Evil 8. While Requiem looks incredible and has all the makings of another outstanding franchise chapter, fans wonder if Grace will cross paths with any known RE characters throughout her journey, notably Leon Kennedy. Rumors say Leon is a part of the horrifying installment, but we’ve yet to put eyes on his swoopy, emo hair and fluff-lined bomber jacket.

In another gameplay demo, Grace gets chased by a towering, Hyde-like monster, similar to past Resident Evil antagonists like the Nemesis or Mr. X. In Resident Evil Requiem (Resident Evil 9), players can switch between first and third-person throughout the game, adding customization to the horror.

As I’d said, February cannot come soon enough. There’s plenty of other horror games to play throughout 2025, like Little Nightmares 3, Silent Hill f, Dying Light: The Beast, Cronos: The New Dawn, Hell is Us, Reanimal, Ill, and more, but nothing gets the blood pumping like another entry in the core Resident Evil franchise. Let’s f**king go!

Resident Evil: Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.