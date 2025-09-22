Return to Silent Hill unveils its first theatrical poster

Brotherhood of the Wolf and Silent Hill director Christophe Gans’ new Silent Hill movie Return to Silent Hill , which is said to be “totally independent from the two previous movies,” recently secured a U.S. distribution deal with entertainment studio Cineverse and is heading for a January 23, 2026 theatrical release. Last month, a teaser trailer for the film dropped online, and now the first theatrical poster has been unveiled. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Gans directed the 2006 version of Silent Hill from a screenplay he wrote with Roger Avary and Nicolas Boukhrief, and directed this new film from a screenplay he wrote with Sandra Vo-Anh and Will Schneider. Based on the video game Silent Hill 2, Return to Silent Hill follows James, a man broken after being separated from his one true love. When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love.

The film stars Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw).

Return to Silent Hill was produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, and David Wulf. When the project was heading into production, Gans provided the following statement: “ Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to Hell to save someone. I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill. “ Hadida added: “ Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at KONAMI, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today. You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and KONAMI’s updated game together will propel the Silent Hill franchise forward for years to come. “

Are you looking forward to Return to Silent Hill? Take a look at the first theatrical poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.