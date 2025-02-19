Richard Kind is a demon in horror comedy Portal to Hell

Actor/comedian Richard Kind has a vibe that lives up to his last name, so when you’re looking to cast someone to play a demon in a movie, he’s probably one of the last people who would ever come to mind… which is exactly why casting Kind as a demon in the horror comedy Portal to Hell was a brilliant move on the part of writer/director Woody Bess. The film will have its premiere at the Slamdance film festival, which is being held from February 20th through the 26th, and in advance of its debut screening, Deadline reports that Raven Banner is representing the worldwide sales and distribution, presenting the film to potential buyers at the European Film Market.

Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building) is joined in the film’s cast by Trey Holland (The Diabolical), Romina D’Ugo (12 Monkeys), Keith David (John Carpenter’s The Thing), Michael McDonald (Mad TV), Casey Deidrick (In the Dark), Trevor Newlin (Alien: Romulus), Vanessa Vander Pluym (Shades of Blue), Kevin Fonteyne (Melissa & Joey), Monet Weir (Bully High), and Johanna Yukiko Haneda (The Journalist).

The story Bess crafted for Portal to Hell centers on Dunn (Holland), a debt collector who lives a life of routine until a portal to hell opens in his local laundromat, followed by a demon (Kind) sent to drag his neighbor, Mr. Bobshank (David), to hell for an unpaid debt. Helping people settle their debts is Dunn’s specialty, but when the demon offers a sinister deal—three souls in exchange for Bobshank’s freedom—he refuses. However, when one of his debtors follows him to the laundromat, the line between right and wrong begins to blur, forcing Dunn to make a choice that could cost him his own soul.

Holland and Bess produced the film alongside Lucas Ford and Tom Watts. Little Shadows serves as the production company in association with Hello Moon, Ford Films, Dalmatian Cow, and Baked Studios.

Raven Banner’s General Manager, Michael Da Silva, said: “ Portal to Hell is an expertly crafted, stylish, and fun film. ” Managing Partner, Michael Paszt, added: “ Bess’ vision and attention to the craft of filmmaking definitely makes him an exciting new filmmaker to watch. We are stoked to be part of this amazing film. “

