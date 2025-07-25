Rick and Morty spinoff series focusing on President Curtis ordered at Adult Swim

Adult Swim has picked up a new Rick and Morty spinoff series, which will focus on President Curtis, the character voiced by the one and only Keith David.

David will reprise the role in President Curtis and will be joined by Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community). The series “ follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. ” The spinoff series comes to us from Rick and Morty executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano.

In a statement, David said, “ President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight. “

Harmon and Siciliano added, “ President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride. “

As an added endorsement, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said that they would have greenlit the series even if it didn’t have anything to do with Rick and Morty. “ President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character, ” he said. “ The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it. “

The eighth season of Rick and Morty (which included a voice appearance from Zack Snyder and James Gunn) is nearly at its end; in fact, the finale is set to debut on Adult Swim this weekend. However, the show still has plenty of life left, as it’s received numerous renewals, which will take it until its twelfth season.