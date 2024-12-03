R.I.P. Bradford English of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Bradford English had a screen acting career that spanned from 1971 to 2010, and over those 39 years he racked up more than 70 credits – but for many of us, he’s best remembered for playing the drunk, abusive blowhard John Strode in the 1995 horror sequel Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Sadly, we lost English right before Halloween this year, as it has been reported that he passed away on October 25th in Pasadena, California at the age of 82.

English was born in South Orange, New Jersey on January 16, 1942. His obituary can be found online and says he “ was a true force of life and was filled with love. He was a husband and a family man who was survived by his loving wife and high school sweetheart Cecelia Gail English. Together they created a beautiful family of four children: James Bradford English Jr., Jeffrey Brennan English, Kristin Lunney English and Colleen Margaret Theresa English. He was also a proud to have seven amazing Grandchildren: Kaitlin, Nolan, Patrick, Owen, Aaron, Dara & Daniel. He was a devout Irish Catholic and cherished his relationship to the church, to Jesus Christ and the human family. His big open heart touched so many from his relationship to his nieces and nephews to those beyond the immediate family. He extended such love, kindness, and friendship that many who were close to Brad became part of the clan, like our beloved neighbors the Wheaton family from Sea Girt who continue to be part of the family. He was in love with the east coast and the Atlantic Ocean but his acting career brought the family to Los Angeles in 1978. He would long for New Jersey for the rest of his life. His career in Hollywood spanned television and film and as a member of the Screen Actors Guild he was known to play a police officer in nearly every TV sitcom since Kojak in the 1970s. The family will honor him in celebration at the Jersey shore where his wild, bold and loving spirit touched so many and now flies free with the perfect balance of the gentle sun, the cool sand, soft breezes and the deep blue of the Sea Girt Sea. We love you eternally Honey, Dad, Papa, Big Brad, Braddy, Ralph Cramden, Harry Backstage! Thank you for keeping life very interesting. “

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers screenwriter Daniel Farrands paid tribute to English on social media, writing, “ Sad to hear of the passing of actor Bradford English. Unlike the boorish (and, erm, explosive) character of John Strode that he played to the hilt in H6, Brad was always full of life and laughter. He will be missed by his fans and Halloween family. RIP, good sir. “

In addition to the Halloween sequel, English’s many credits included Mad Men, Boston Legal, Karla, Crossing Jordan, Dragnet, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Touched by an Angel, Boston Public, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, Dark Skies, Murder One, Frasier, Party of Five, Higher Learning, Chicago Hope, Wolf, Grace Under Fire, Cheers, Basic Instinct, Life Goes On, Jake and the Fatman, Seinfeld, Knots Landing, Alien Nation, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Cagney & Lacey, 21 Jump Street, Hunter, Dallas, T.J. Hooker, Hill Street Blues, The A-Team, Diff’rent Strokes, The Onion Field, and Kojak. He made his screen acting debut playing “T.V. Watcher” in the 1971 film The Anderson Tapes.

Our sincere condolences go out to Bradford English’s family, friends, and fans.