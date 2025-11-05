Jane Levy and Jessica Rothe star in the Shudder slasher movie River

Scream queens unite! Jane Levy of Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe stars in the upcoming Shudder Original slasher movie River with Jessica Rothe of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U – and that’s all that had to be said to guarantee that a whole lot of horror fans are going to be watching this movie when Shudder sends it out into the world. Unfortunately, we don’t know when that will be yet, but River is currently in post-production and is set to receive a theatrical release through Independent Film Company before it reaches the Shudder streaming service.

Coming our way from first-time feature director Joshua Giuliano, River gets started when three estranged siblings reunite in their hometown after the death of their father, and they set out to scatter his ashes at his favorite spot on a remote river. But when their boat breaks down, the trip devolves into a waking nightmare. Stranded miles from help with no cell service, they soon realize they’re being stalked by a faceless killer who has emerged from the woods. To survive the night, the siblings must put their long-standing grudges aside and fight together against a ruthless, almost mythic terror. Levy and Rothe are joined in the cast by Dane DiLiegro (Prey) and Max Mattern (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy).

Giuliano told Variety, “ River was six years in the making, a labor of love that culminated in the most rewarding experience of my life. Working with Shudder has been a thrilling collaboration and knowing River will have a theatrical release is a dream come true. I look forward to sharing our terrifying creation with audiences. “

The film is being produced by Steven Schneider of Spooky Pictures, along with Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund of Eat the Cat. Executive producers include Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell from Allegheny Image Factory, as well as Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier from Upgrade.

Shudder’s vice president of development and production Nicholas Lazo told Variety, “ Josh is a striking new voice in horror. His simultaneously beautiful and horrifying script captivated us from page one, and it’s our privilege to team up with such an immensely talented group of producers, cast and crew to bring his feature debut to life. “

I’m one of those horror fans who was sold on River as soon as I saw the names Jane Levy and Jessica Rothe (and the word “slasher”), so all I need to know now is, when can I see the movie? Does this one sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.