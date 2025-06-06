Whalefall: Elisabeth Shue, Jane Levy, and more join “swallowed by a whale” thriller

A couple of years ago, Imagine Entertainment picked up the film rights to Daniel Kraus’s “swallowed by a whale” thriller novel Whalefall (you can buy a copy at THIS LINK) and in recent months the project has been moving forward at 20th Century Studios. Brian Duffield – who previously worked with 20th Century on the alien invasion film No One Will Save You – is co-writing, directing, and producing the film. We’ve heard that Austin Abrams (Wolfs) was cast in the lead role, with Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) signing on to co-star. Now, Deadline has broken the news that Abrams and Brolin are being joined in the cast by Elisabeth Shue (The Karate Kid), John Ortiz (The Madness), Jane Levy (Evil Dead), and Emily Rudd (Fear Street Part Two: 1978). Details on the characters they’ll be playing have not been revealed.

Duffield wrote the screenplay with Kraus, and here’s the story they’ll be bringing to the screen: Jay Gardiner has given himself a fool’s errand – to find the remains of his deceased father in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Monastery Beach. He knows it’s a long shot, but Jay feels it’s the only way for him to lift the weight of guilt he has carried since his dad’s death by suicide the previous year. The dive begins well enough, but the sudden appearance of a giant squid puts Jay in very real jeopardy, made infinitely worse by the arrival of a sperm whale looking to feed. Suddenly, Jay is caught in the squid’s tentacles and drawn into the whale’s mouth where he is pulled into the first of its four stomachs. He quickly realizes he has only one hour before his oxygen tanks run out – one hour to defeat his demons and escape the belly of a whale. Suspenseful and cinematic, Whalefall is an “astoundingly great” (Gillian Flynn, New York Times bestselling author) thriller about a young man who has given up on life… only to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.

Want a shorter description? Whalefall is “The Martian meets 127 Hours,” a “ scientifically accurate thriller about a scuba diver who’s been swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. “

Duffield is producing the film alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Allan Mandelbaum of Imagine Entertainment. Richard Abate and Will Rowbotham of 3 Arts Entertainment serve as executive producers. J.R. Young is overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios. Production starts next week in Los Angeles.

In addition to writing and directing No One Will Save You, Duffield also worked on the screenplays for Jane Got a Gun, The Babysitter, Underwater, and Love and Monsters, and he created the Netflix animated series Skull Island. He made his feature directorial debut with Spontaneous.

