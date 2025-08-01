Star Wars 50th-anniversary screenings get a far, far away release date as Josh Brolin’s Whalefall surfaces in 2026

Who’s ready to feel old? Disney is twisting the knife for Baby Boomers and Gen Z today by announcing a release date for the Star Wars 50th-anniversary Re-release, coming to theaters on April 30, 2027. No details regarding the editing of the film are available. Will the latest presentation of George Lucas’s classic science-fiction film omit the filmmaker’s edits and additions, or keep the 20th-anniversary cut? Inquiring minds want to know!

According to the British Film Institute, the original 1977 Star Wars print’s color “is gloriously unfaded.” The organization notes that the print is also “one of the precious handful of dye transfer IB Technicolor prints produced uniquely for the first British release.” Will Star Wars purists get the version they’ve always dreamed of? Will the film include some egregious CGI nightmare that has no business being added to the movie? It’s a coin flip, folks.

For those keeping track, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope has a lifetime box office total of $775.3 million worldwide. However, the film helped launch one of the film industry’s most beloved and enduring IPs in cinematic history. A property as valuable and rich with story as Star Wars only comes along so many times, and there’s no telling how many fans will show up for the 50th-anniversary re-release of Star Wars. Pre-order those tickets if you plan to hit the movie on opening weekend, folks!

Meanwhile, Disney is bringing Imagine Entertainment’s Whalefall to theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You, Cocaine Bear, Skull Island), Whalefall follows a scuba diver who, while looking for his father’s remains, is swallowed by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale and has just one hour to get out before his oxygen runs out. Josh Brolin (Dune), Elisabeth Shue (Adventures in Babysitting), and Austin Abrams (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) star in Whalefall, based on the novel by Daniel Kraus.

Have you seen Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in theaters? Were you there for the film’s original release? Are you brave enough to attend the classic sci-fi film’s opening weekend? It’s going to be a madhouse! Let us know in the comments section below.