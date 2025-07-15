Rob Reiner teases the Paul McCartney cameo in the Spinal Tap sequel

While special early viewers of the new Naked Gun are raving that it stays true to the originals, it optimistically looks the same for Spinal Tap II. Rob Reiner said that every piece came together with ease once things got moving, “The fun thing about it is we’ve known each other for so many years, and you just fall right back into it. You know, the whole film is improvised. The dialogue is all improvised. And what Chris Guest calls “schnadling” — we schnadle with each other, you know? It’s just fun. Putting together this movie is like putting together a puzzle with no picture on the box. We’ve got the contours of it, because we have a ten-page outline. But we’ll have a scene that lasts 15 or 20 minutes, that winds up being a minute in the movie. You find the best bits of everything, and you cut them together.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Reiner recently did an interview with AARP Movies for Grownups, where he was asked about Elton John and Paul McCartney’s appearances in the mockumentary sequel. THR inquired if their cameos was a commentary on reinvention and Reiner replied, “It basically says: ‘No matter how old you are, if you can still do it and still enjoy doing it, then do it.’ I asked Paul McCartney about this. I said, ‘There’s you, Mick Jagger, Elton John, and you still like to perform. What is it about you guys? Is it that you just love the music? And you love performing?’” The director said McCartney answered with a line from the upcoming film, “And he says, ‘Yeah. And the drugs.’”