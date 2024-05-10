Rob Zombie names Dracula 2000, Psycho remake, more as worst horror movies ever

We horror fans are a highly opinionated bunch. But when you make your career and reputation around the genre – both in music and film – it’s even more elevated. Take Rob Zombie, who has never been one to shy away from his opinions on horror cinema both brilliant and whatever Gus Van Sant was trying to pull with Psycho. Mr. Robert Zombie is certainly no stranger to directing crap of his own, but he definitely has some choice words for some flicks that he thinks can (thunder) kiss off.

Ranking at #1 for Rob Zombie is Dracula 2000, particularly calling out Gerard Butler…even if he can’t remember his name. “This may be the worst movie ever committed to film. I found every single thing about it to be offensive, from top to bottom. You just stare at it in shock…Dracula is a tough character to play, you’ve got to really bring something to the table, and I don’t even remember the guy in this movie. Everything about this movie is complete horse sh*t.”

Coming up in the #2 spot is a movie that we’d hardly consider horror but Rob Zombie felt the need to call out anyway: 2001’s The Mummy Returns, which he called “a 10th generation crappy Raiders of the Lost Ark rip-off.” Another movie Zombie particularly hates is the aforementioned shot-for-shot Psycho remake, which he deemed “pointless.” As for #4, Zombie had even a hard time remembering if he had watched Scream 2 or Scream 3 and so went with the former as his pick. Something wrong with the reveal, Rob?

Rounding out Rob Zombie’s list of the worst horror movies ever is one that many of us probably grew up on: post-Scream teen slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, ripping at the villain. “Once again, dopey teen actors being menaced by … what? The Morton’s Fisherman guy? That’s not a horror movie, that’s barely a Nancy Drew mystery. Jennifer Love Hewitt would have to be riding on a pony stark naked to make this worthwhile.”

Personally, I’m a fan of Scream 2 and dig I Know What You Did Last Summer for what it is, but can understand his reasoning for Psycho’s inclusion and love his colorful take on Dracula 2000.

What do you think of Rob Zombie’s list of the worst horror movies ever made? Which would you include on your own?