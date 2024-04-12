Rob Zombie is working on a book about the making of House of 1000 Corpses

The 20th anniversary of writer/director Rob Zombie’s feature directorial debut House of 1000 Corpses (watch it HERE) came and went last year – but today, Zombie took to social media to announce that he’s celebrating the 21st anniversary of the film by working on a book about the making of it! Zombie also shared multiple behind-the-scenes images, and you can check those out at the bottom of this article.

Zombie wrote, “To celebrate the 21st anniversary of House of 1000 Corpses being released I thought I would give you a sneak peek at the House of 1000 Corpses book that I have been working on. This thing is packed with rare photos, blueprints, storyboards, makeup tests and my original script with all my handwritten notes and sketches. So much stuff for all you Corpse-Heads! Coming your way soon.”

House of 1000 Corpses has the following synopsis: Two young couples take a misguided tour onto the back roads of America in search of a local legend known as Dr. Satan. Lost and stranded, they are set upon by a bizarre family of psychotics. Murder, cannibalism and satanic rituals are just a few of the 1000+ horrors that await.

The film stars Sid Haig, Erin Daniels, Bill Moseley, Karen Black, Sheri Moon Zombie, Rainn Wilson, Dennis Fimple, Walton Goggins, Chris Hardwick, Jennifer Jostyn, Matthew McGrory, Robert Mukes, Irwin Keyes, Walter Phelan, Michael J. Pollard, Tom Towles, Harrison Young, and Jake McKinnon.

Zombie has described his first movie as a “calamitous mess“. Are you a fan of House of 1000 Corpses, and are you glad to hear that Zombie is working on a book about the making of the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Last year, author Dustin McNeill released a book called House of Rejects, which covered the making of 1000 Corpses and its follow-ups The Devil’s Rejects and 3 from Hell, the films that make up Zombie’s “Firefly trilogy.” While you’re waiting for Zombie’s book, you can pick up a copy of McNeill’s book at THIS LINK. Other books by McNeill include Reign of Chucky, the Halloween franchise books Taking Shape and Taking Shape II, Phantasm Exhumed, and Slash of the Titans (about Freddy vs. Jason‘s long journey through development hell).