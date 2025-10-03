Will Robert Englund ever play Freddy Krueger again?

Robert Englund is Freddy Krueger. Since first donning the fedora and glove in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, he’s returned to the role across seven sequels, a TV series, and even a guest spot on The Goldbergs. Unfortunately, those days are behind him — Englund has admitted he’s “ too old ” to endure the costume and prosthetics again. However, there is one way Englund could return.

In a recent chat with Fangoria, Englund was asked if he would be interested in voicing Freddy in an animated project.

“ Oh, sure. I mean, I’m really busy with voice work anyway, ” Englund said. “ I just did Pinocchio: Unstrung, I’m the evil cricket. I like that idea. When I do the cons and film festivals, I’m confronted with so much great illustration art of Freddy Krueger, conceived in so many ways, whether it’s the storyboards or a great, violent graphic novel, or a comic book, or posters, or even a comedy take on Freddy. I love it. “

He continued, “ I know there’s this whole world in animation that could take advantage of the Nightmare on Elm Street stories, which I think would be really fun. I’d love to contribute to that, sure. “

It’s a fascinating prospect. Animation could unleash Freddy’s nightmare world in ways the films never could on their budgets, and Englund’s voice remains as chillingly effective as ever. Will it ever happen? I doubt it, but a man can dream.

Related A Nightmare on Elm Street Movies Ranked

We’ve already seen the release of one Nightmare on Elm Street remake (with Jackie Earle Haley in the role), and it’s only a matter of time before another is unleashed. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema began developing a second remake in 2015, but the project stalled, and the rights reverted to Wes Craven’s estate. It was quickly announced that the estate would be taking pitches for a brand-new movie as well as an HBO Max TV series, but once again, a whole lot of nothing has happened.

The first seven films of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise were recently released on 4K Ultra HD.

Would you like to see Robert Englund reprise Freddy in an animated series or movie?