Robert Pattinson in talks to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love

Deadline reports that Robert Pattinson is in negotiations to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, a thriller set to be directed by Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here).

The film is set in a remote, forgotten rural area and follows “ a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. ” It’s not known who Pattinson will play in the movie, but you would expect Lawrence to play the mother. In addition to directing Die, My Love, Ramsay also co-wrote the script with Enda Walsh (Small Things Like These). Lawrence will produce alongside Martin Scorsese, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Andrea Calderwell.

Pattinson will next be seen in Mickey 17, a sci-fi movie written and directed by Bong Joon-ho based on Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. “ Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey, ” reads the description. “ After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. ” In addition to Pattinson, the film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Holliday Grainger.

Beyond a short teaser released in 2022, we haven’t seen much of Mickey 17. Our own Chris Bumbray did catch a new trailer for the film at CinemaCon earlier this year, with the consensus being that it could be “ totally amazing or a complete disaster. ” The release has been delayed several times, with some rumours saying Warner Bros. won’t let Bong Joon-ho release his director’s cut as they want to release a “ more accessible ” version instead. The film is currently slated for a January 31, 2025 release.

Pattinson is also set to collaborate with Smile director Parker Finn on a remake of Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession. At the moment, Pattinson will produce through his Icki Eneo Arlo production company, but it’s possible he may star in the film as well once the script and schedules develop.

Should Robert Pattinson sign on to star in Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence, it will mark the first time the two actors have worked together.