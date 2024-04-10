Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho present a trailer for the sci-fi drama Mickey 17 at CinemaCon

During the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon, Robert Pattinson (The Batman, The Lighthouse) and director Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite, Okja) shared a trailer and new details about their upcoming science-fiction drama Mickey 17.

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho took the CinemaCon stage, giving the impression they’re proud of the movie they’ve made. Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey 7, but they changed it to 17 because that’s the number of times Pattinson’s character dies in the film.

Here’s a plot synopsis for Mickey 17: “Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.” In addition to Pattinson, Mickey 17 has a wealth of other talents on board, including Steven Yeun, Tony Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Mark Ruffalo.

JoBlo’s editor-in-chief, Chris Bumbray, says the Mickey 17 trailer is very comedic, scored by “Ain’t that a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin and Nelson Riddle. Pattinson plays a guy who applies to work on a space station as an expendable. When he dies, a new “human printing” is fabricated, constantly being sent one suicide job and being reborn. Multiple versions end up alive at the same time and are hunted, as you cannot have more than one alive at the same time. It’s a buddy movie with multiple Mickeys and Pattinsons. Mickey 17 will get an IMAX release.

Addressing the CinemaCon crowd, Pattinson said Bong Joon-ho is a hero to him. Pattinson says making Mickey 17 is one of the funniest, weirdest sci-fi scripts ever, which made it a no-brainer. Pattinson says that because the movie doesn’t use hair or makeup or a different accent to change the Mickeys from each other. The human printings had to be the same. But, the film revolves around Mickey 17 meeting Mickey 18, who has frontal lobe damage and no impulse control.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo is the villain, a dictator. Toni Collette plays his wife. Naomi Ackie plays Mickey’s girlfriend. Steven Yeun plays “another crazy guy” in the movie, who is also Mickey’s buddy. The film is described as a “big, bold, original swing.”

What do you think about Mickey 17? Let us know in the comments section below.