Manny! Manny! Runaway Train comes to 4K Blu-ray

Manny! Runaway Train, one of the few critical darlings from Cannon Films is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com reports that Kino Lorber will be distributing the new restoration of the 1985 thriller that stars Jon Voight, Eric Roberts, Rebecca De Mornay, Kyle T. Heffner, and John P. Ryan. The new ultra-high definition version of the film will also include a number of special features and is due to hit retailers on March 31.

The description reads,

“Tearing up the tracks at 100 miles-per-hour, Runaway Train features hair-raising footage and spectacular Oscar-nominated performances by Jon Voight (Deliverance) and Eric Roberts (Star 80). Manny (Voight) is the toughest convict in a remote Alaskan prison who, along with fellow inmate Buck (Roberts), makes a daring breakout. Hopping a freight train, they head full-steam for freedom, but when the engineer dies of a heart attack, they find themselves trapped, alone, and speeding towards certain disaster. Until they discover a third passenger, beautiful railroad worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay, Risky Business), who’s just as desperate and just as determined to survive as they are).”

Special Features:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary by Co-Star Eric Roberts with Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner

Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW The Moment is Real: Interview with Actor Eric Roberts

From Thespian to Fugitive: Jon Voight Remembers Runaway Train (37:45)

Running on Empty: An Interview with Director Andrei Konchalovsky (15:54)

The Calm Before the Chaos: Kyle T. Heffner Reflects on Runaway Train (17:01)

Sweet and Savage: 2018 Interview with Eric Roberts (15:59)

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English Subtitles

Technical specs:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)

English SDH

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)

Slipcover in original pressing

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)