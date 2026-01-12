Manny! Manny! Runaway Train comes to 4K Blu-ray

Manny! Runaway Train, one of the few critical darlings from Cannon Films is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com reports that Kino Lorber will be distributing the new restoration of the 1985 thriller that stars Jon Voight, Eric Roberts, Rebecca De Mornay, Kyle T. Heffner, and John P. Ryan. The new ultra-high definition version of the film will also include a number of special features and is due to hit retailers on March 31.
The description reads,
“Tearing up the tracks at 100 miles-per-hour, Runaway Train features hair-raising footage and spectacular Oscar-nominated performances by Jon Voight (Deliverance) and Eric Roberts (Star 80). Manny (Voight) is the toughest convict in a remote Alaskan prison who, along with fellow inmate Buck (Roberts), makes a daring breakout. Hopping a freight train, they head full-steam for freedom, but when the engineer dies of a heart attack, they find themselves trapped, alone, and speeding towards certain disaster. Until they discover a third passenger, beautiful railroad worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay, Risky Business), who’s just as desperate and just as determined to survive as they are).”
Special Features:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary by Co-Star Eric Roberts with Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- NEW The Moment is Real: Interview with Actor Eric Roberts
- Audio Commentary by Co-Star Eric Roberts with Film Historians David Del Valle and C. Courtney Joyner
- From Thespian to Fugitive: Jon Voight Remembers Runaway Train (37:45)
- Running on Empty: An Interview with Director Andrei Konchalovsky (15:54)
- The Calm Before the Chaos: Kyle T. Heffner Reflects on Runaway Train (17:01)
- Sweet and Savage: 2018 Interview with Eric Roberts (15:59)
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English Subtitles
Technical specs:
- Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio
English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 16-bit)
- Subtitles
English SDH
- Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
- Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing
- Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)
