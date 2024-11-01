Russell Crowe is set to star in The Last Druid

Crowe is set to work with Land of Bad director Will Eubank on a new historical drama, which will be up for the American Film Market next week.

Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) will star in The Last Druid from director Will Eubank (Underwater, Land of Bad). Will Eubank penned the script with Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank. 42’s Ben Pugh is set to produce alongside Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, with Adrián Guerra also producing for Nostromo. Felix Farmer’s Brandon Millan and Sam Wasson will executive produce alongside George Hsieh. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will introduce the film during AFM next week.

The Last Druid tells the story of a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia. A peaceful Celtic elder must awaken the warrior within to protect his family and people from total annihilation.

Crowe will next be seen in Sony’s Spider-Villain-Verse film Kraven the Hunter and the historical drama Nuremberg. He is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that a prequel to Crowe’s Master and Commander film is still in the works.

Eubank made his directorial debut in 2011 with the science fiction drama Love, which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and later earned him the “Best Director” award at the Athens International Film Festival. He has also directed The Signal for Focus Features, starring Brenton Thwaites and Olivia Cooke; Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel for Twentieth Century Fox; Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin starring Emily Bader for Paramount+; and Land of Bad with Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe. Eubank will next direct thriller The Epiphany, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Range Media Partners and CAA Media Finance arranged financing for the picture with Nostromo and are representing the U.S. rights.

42 is a leading management and production banner, whose upcoming projects include the thriller The Bet for Warner Bros.; Andrew Sodroski thriller Off Seasons for Apple TV+; Rupert Wyatt’s Boxman for Lionsgate; and The Penguin Lessons starring Jonathan Pryce and Steve Coogan which made its world premiere last month at TIFF and was acquired by SPC.

Eubank is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Gawthorne is repped by Range Media Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.