Master and Commander prequel still in the works: “It just needs to find the right director”

20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell says the Master and Commander prequel movie is still in the works, it just needs the right director.

20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell recently spoke with THR about various upcoming projects, including several new Predator movies, a sequel to Alien: Romulus, and another Planet of the Apes movie. However, Asbell also gave an update on one project that has flown under the radar: a prequel to Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

“ I’m trying so hard. It’s the first movie I worked on at Fox twenty years ago, ” Asbell said of the Master and Commander prequel. “ We have a great script. It just needs the right director. “

Based on the novels by Patrick O’Brian, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World was released over twenty years ago, and although the sea-faring adventure was intended to launch a franchise, it didn’t happen. Over the years, the film has developed a passionate fanbase who are eager for more. Patrick Ness (A Monster Calls) was tapped to pen the script in 2021, but we haven’t heard much since. While there doesn’t appear to be much movement on the project, it’s gratifying to know that it’s still clinging to life.

The Master and Commander movie released in 2003 starred Russell Crowe as Captain Jack Aubrey, “ a brash British captain pushes his ship and crew to their limits in pursuit of a formidable French war vessel around South America. ” The film also starred Paul Bettany as Stephen Maturin, the ship’s doctor and Aubrey’s good friend. As this new project is a prequel, those roles will almost certainly be recast. It’s been said that the prequel will be based on the first book in the series and follow a young Aubrey as he’s given his first command and forms his friendship with Maturin. The original movie has come under fire for being boring — something I do not agree with — and Russell Crowe was quick to jump to its defence. “ Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost, ” Crowe said. “ Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie. “

Are you still down for a Master and Commander prequel? Or would you prefer a sequel with Crowe and Bettany?