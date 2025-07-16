Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World charts a 4K Ultra HD digital & Blu-ray release for the first time

Peter Weir’s Academy Award-winning naval epic Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will make its maiden voyage onto 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on Digital and Blu-ray on August 5, 2025! Set during the Napoleonic Wars, it stars Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Les Misérables) in one of his most celebrated roles as Captain Jack Aubrey. The sprawling high-seas drama is a masterclass in filmmaking, with Weir’s eye for action elevating the story to great heights.

Adapted from the tenth novel in Patrick O’Brian’s legendary ‘Aubrey/Maturin’ series, the film stars Russell Crowe as Captain “Lucky Jack” Aubrey, the Royal Navy’s most daring and battle-tested commander, and Paul Bettany as his close friend, ship’s surgeon, and naturalist Stephen Maturin. When HMS Surprise is ambushed by a superior enemy vessel, Aubrey must confront the brutal challenges of war, the unforgiving sea, and the limits of leadership. With his ship damaged and crew wounded, he sets off on a relentless pursuit across two oceans – facing a choice between duty and loyalty, and a mission that could alter the fate of nations or destroy them all.

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World won Best Cinematography (Russell Boyd) and Best Sound Editing (Richard King).

The latest release of Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is newly restored and remastered from the original elements, with stunning 4K visuals presented with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio.

For the film’s physical release, the Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release is housed in a collectible two-disc SteelBook set, featuring striking, navy-and-gold nautical artwork that reflects the film’s epic scale and maritime themes. The exterior showcases a richly detailed compass rose and a bold illustration of Captain “Lucky Jack” Aubrey. At the same time, the interior reveals a sweeping ocean vista with Russell Crowe poised against stormy seas, offering fans the ultimate collector’s edition.

Your home theater is about to receive a tidal wave of entertainment when Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World goes on sale on 4K Ultra HD on August 5. Few films capture the thrill and danger of the high seas like Weir’s 2003 epic, and soon there will be no better way to watch the movie outside of a theatrical re-release. Avast, soldiers!