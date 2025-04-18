Ryan Coogler says X-Files reboot will be his next project & teases that he’s spoken with Gillian Anderson

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has only just premiered in theaters, but the director has already revealed that his next project will be the long-in-development reboot of The X-Files.

“ I’m working on X-Files, ” Coogler told Last Podcast on the Left. “ That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary. “

When asked if he had spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, Coogler laughed, but admitted he had. “ She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there, ” he said. “ When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones. “

Anderson hasn’t expressed much interest in returning to The X-Files after the revival seasons, but she did hint that if anyone can bring her back, it might be Coogler. “ It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,’ ” Anderson said last year. “ Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something. “

I’m a lifelong fan of The X-Files, and as much as I love Mulder and Scully, I’m totally down to see what fresh frights Coogler can bring to the franchise.