Ryan Coogler says X-Files reboot will be his next project & teases that he’s spoken with Gillian Anderson

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has only just premiered in theaters, but the director has already revealed that his next project will be the long-in-development reboot of The X-Files.
“I’m working on X-Files,” Coogler told Last Podcast on the Left. “That’s what’s immediately next… I’ve been excited about that one for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it, and that, you know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f***ing scary.“
When asked if he had spoken with Gillian Anderson, who starred in the original series as Agent Dana Scully, Coogler laughed, but admitted he had. “She’s incredible, and fingers-crossed there,” he said. “When I spoke to her, she was finishing [Tron: Ares] up. But, yeah, but we’re gonna try to make something really great… and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones.“
Anderson hasn’t expressed much interest in returning to The X-Files after the revival seasons, but she did hint that if anyone can bring her back, it might be Coogler. “It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,’” Anderson said last year. “Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of Black Panther — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. I’m not saying no. I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well. And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.“
I’m a lifelong fan of The X-Files, and as much as I love Mulder and Scully, I’m totally down to see what fresh frights Coogler can bring to the franchise.
Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers who leave their troubled lives behind to start again in their hometown. However, they discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Li Jun Li. Our own Chris Bumbray loved the movie, saying it may be Coogler’s best film to date. “It’s the kind of elevated blockbuster a guy like Christopher Nolan churns out, with Coogler really working at that level here,” Bumbray said. “It’s an invigorating piece of work that I can’t wait to see again.” You can check out the rest of his review right here and let us know what you thought of the film as well!