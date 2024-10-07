Salem’s Lot: Gary Dauberman’s first cut was 3 hours long

Legendary author Stephen King’s vampire novel Salem’s Lot (buy a copy of the novel HERE) has received three direct adaptations over the decades. The first was the 1979 mini-series directed by Tobe Hooper, which had a running time of 183 minutes. A mini-series directed by Mikael Salomon followed in 2004, and that one had a 181 minute running time. So when it was announced that Gary Dauberman was going to write and direct an adaptation that would try to fit the story into a single feature, fans wondered how Dauberman would accomplish that… and how long this single feature would be. Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot was finally released through the Max streaming service last week (you can read our review HERE), and the filmmaker has said he whittled the story down to a 113 minute film by focusing on the core group of characters and dropping subplots with side characters. Still, turning Salem’s Lot into a single movie was quite a task, so it’s no surprise to hear that Dauberman’s first cut of the film was 3 hours long, just like the mini-series adaptations.

This new take on the concept is set in 1975, the same year King’s novel was first published. Here’s the synopsis: Haunted by an incident from his childhood, author Ben Mears returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book, only to discover the town is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire and his loyal servant.

The film stars Lewis Pullman as author Ben Mears; Makenzie Leigh as Ben’s love interest Susan Norton; Spencer Treat Clark as Mike Ryerson, “one of the town’s simple folk”; Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, “a former high school English teacher who knows about the Marsten House’s evil past and helps out Ben”; Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody; Pilou Asbæk as the vampire’s familiar Richard Straker, whose style this time around includes a purple cloak, feathered Homburg hat, and push broom mustache; Nicholas Crovetti and Cade Woodward as Danny and Ralphie Glick; Jordan Preston Carter as horror fanatic Mark Petrie; William Sadler as Constable Parkins Gillespie; and John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan. Alexander Ward is the vampire Kurt Barlow.

James Wan and Michael Clear produced Salem’s Lot for Atomic Monster alongside Roy Lee of Vertigo and Mark Wolper.

Dauberman told Den of Geek, “ There’s so much great stuff. It’s like, what do you have to weed out? An audience’s attention span only goes so long. There are a lot of great side stories and B-stories in this book that I love, and it was hard to let those go in order to give more real estate to our core group of heroes. That was probably the biggest challenge—editing the story, and then figuring out those repercussions and those ripple effects into the main storyline. My first cut was about 3 hours. There’s a lot left out. My first draft of the script is 180-odd pages or something because you’re trying to include everything. And a lot of it has to do with a lot of the secondary characters and stuff that I spoke about. So it was sad to see that stuff go, but it’s like a necessary evil. In the book, Ben sneaks into the Marsten House and he sees the ghost of Hubert Marsten. I shot that and it used to open the movie, but it seemed to muddy the waters for audiences; the ghost story within the vampire story. To me it’s so important because it’s why Ben believes the vampire stuff, but we’re not telling that story, so that was the hardest thing to cut because I love the sequence. “

Do you think Dauberman did a good job of whittling Salem’s Lot down from 3 hours to 113 minutes? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.