Salem’s Lot: Tobe Hooper’s 1979 Stephen King adaptation is getting a 4K release

In 1979, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper made a two-part mini-series adaptation of the Stephen King novel Salem’s Lot – and CBS viewers who tuned in to watch that adaptation on November 17 and 24, 1979 were deeply creeped out by some of the vampire scenes Hooper brought to the screen. Those moments have continued creeping out horror fans for decades now – and while other adaptations of Salem’s Lot have come and gone, none of have managed to live up to Hooper’s version. As of the end of March, fans will have the chance to watch Tobe Hooper’s Salem’s Lot in 4K, as Arrow Video has announced that they’re giving it a 4K UHD release on March 30th in the UK and the 31st in the US and Canada.

Synopsis

From Tobe Hooper, director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, comes the mini-series that scarred a generation. Based on Stephen King’s all-time classic of small town terror, welcome to Salem’s Lot. Population two-thousand and thirteen, but falling fast! Author Ben Mears (David Soul) returns to the town of Salem’s Lot after 25 years to write about the Marsten House, an old mansion with a bad reputation that has haunted the writer since childhood. But the sleepy town of Ben’s youth is beginning to change. There’s an antiques store about to open, run by the mysterious Richard Straker (James Mason) and his unseen partner Mr. Barlow (Reggie Nalder), and they’re living in the Marsten House. A series of deaths and disappearances leads Ben to believe that a vampire is feeding on the town. But how can he stop them, and will anyone believe him?

With a script by Paul Monash (producer of De Palma’s Carrie, writer of Peyton Place and The Friends of Eddie Coyle) and a superb cast that includes Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard), Fred Willard (Best in Show), Geoffrey Lewis (Every Which Way But Loose) and Elisha Cook Jr. (The Killing), Tobe Hooper breathes vivid life and chilling un-death into the characters of King’s novel. The children of the night await… in Salem’s Lot.

Specs

Arrow Video is bringing Salem’s Lot to 4K UHD with the following special features and technical specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATIONS of both the original two-part miniseries and the shorter theatrical cut distributed internationally

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATIONS OF BOTH CUTS

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options

Collectors’ perfect-bound booklet containing new writing on the film by critics Sean Abley, Sorcha Ni Fhlainn, and Richard Kadrey, plus select archival material including interviews with director Tobe Hooper, and stars Lance Kerwin and Julie Cobb

Salem’s Lot town sign sticker

Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options

Two viewing modes: Play as miniseries in two parts as per the original broadcast or as extended movie

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Bill Ackerman and Amanda Reyes

Archive audio commentary by director Tobe Hooper

Alternate TV footage: commercial bumpers and original broadcast version of the antlers death

Original shooting script gallery

Brand new audio commentary by film critic Chris Alexander

King of the Vampires, a new interview with Stephen King biographer Douglas Winter

Second Coming, a new appreciation by author and critic Grady Hendrix

New England Nosferatu, a new interview with filmmaker Mick Garris

Fear Lives Here, a new featurette looking at the locations of Salem’s Lot today

We Can All Be Heroes, a new featurette with film critic Heather Wixson, co-author of In Search of Darkness

A Gold Standard for Small Screen Screams, a new featurette with film critics Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman, co-hosts of the podcast Horror Queers

Trailer

Image gallery



This sounds like a pretty cool release to me! Will you be adding the Salem’s Lot 4K UHD to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.