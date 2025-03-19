Sam Rockwell’s appearance on The White Lotus gets explained by cast member Leslie Bibb

If you’ve been tuning into The White Lotus, among the many surprises that the show throws at you (*cough* Jason Issac appendage *cough*), one thing viewers were treated to was Academy Award-winner Sam Rockwell all of a sudden popping up to catch up with an old friend, who is played by Walton Goggins on the show. Rockwell’s appearance was made memorable by an outrageous monologue that left Goggins’ character speechless. While The White Lotus is known for its no-holds-barred story-telling, Rockwell’s cameo was equally surprising to the show’s makers.

The Hollywood Reporter unveils that cast member Leslie Bibb, who has also been Rockwell’s significant other for almost 20 years, explained how Rockwell was approached for the show. The actress told CNN how she spoke with the series’ creator, Mike White, about it, “He was a last minute. That came in last minute, like maybe two weeks before they were going to film it. So, it was very last minute. I said to them when they offered it to him, I was like, ‘If he doesn’t do it, don’t get mad at me. And Mike’s like, ‘I’m not going to get mad at you.’” She also explained that she told him, “Please do not take it out on me. That guy has his own choice!” Bibb said that keeping Rockwell’s appearance on the show was “so stressful” and she continued, “I’ve been lying about Sam alone.”