David F. Sandberg is taking a “classic horror” approach to his Amityville reimagining

There are a ridiculous amount of Amityville movies out there, as independent filmmakers realized that anyone can make a movie that has Amityville in the title, and so they have been pumping them out like crazy for the last decade or so. This hasn’t deterred major studios from staying in the Amityville game, though. In fact, just last month, it was announced that Amazon MGM is teaming with director David F. Sandberg on a reimagining of The Amityville Horror. During a recent appearance at Midnight Fest in Boston, Sandberg said he’s excited about this project because it gives him a chance to deliver some “supernatural, classic horror.”

Sandberg got his feature film career started with feature expansion of his short horror film Lights Out. He followed that with the Conjuring Universe prequel Annabelle: Creation, then jumped into the superhero world for Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He circled back to horror for the video game adaptation Until Dawn and is staying there for his Amityville movie.

The director told fans at Midnight Fest (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription) that he’s going to Amityville because “ I’m looking forward to doing a supernatural, classic horror again. Until Dawn was quite different and was more gore and craziness. Really looking forward to doing more of that suspenseful, supernatural horror. “

Sandberg went on to say that he’s still holding on to hope that he’ll get to make a Lights Out sequel someday, and that he’d be interested in making something “sci-fi, especially more grounded sci-fi.” He would like to work on a space horror project like Event Horizon, but isn’t looking to get involved with any specific IPs – although, “RoboCop would be cool.”

Sandberg will be directing the latest Amityville Horror from a script by The Conjuring: Last Rites scribes Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard will produce alongside Sandberg, with The Safran Company’s Natalia Safran being joined as executive producer by Lotta Losten.

What do you think of David F. Sandberg making a new Amityville Horror movie? Are you looking forward to seeing the supernatural, suspenseful, classic horror movie he’s aiming to deliver? Let us know by leaving a comment below.