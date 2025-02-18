Sarah Michelle Gellar on the pressures of bringing back Buffy

Whenever you bring back a fan favorite show, there’s always immense pressure to please the fans. It’s a balance of triggering nostalgia and bringing something fresh to the material without discarding what made it so popular. No doubt this is especially so with a cult favorite like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was announced just this month as coming back with Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising the titular character. And for her, the hardest thing in this world is to live in it: it’s to make fans happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently spoke about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, which has brought a lot of complex emotions to the forefront. “I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It’s heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time…because you have to do it right.” Even still, Gellar has faith in the cast and crew, adding, “I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman], to Gail Berman. And I think people are going to be pretty impressed.” Zhao is expected to direct the first episode of the revival, with the Zuckermans taking writing credit and Berman returning as executive producer. Of note, Dolly Parton will also be returning for producing duties.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival has been in talks for years, but now that Sarah Michelle Gellar can star and show us what the future of the Buffyverse looks like, there is genuine faith in it being for the fans. We don’t know any full details, but we’ll of course let you know as soon as they drop.

While Gellar has Buffy, her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are geared up for their own reboot, although they will have significantly smaller roles in their respective outing. Either way, it’s pretty cool that they’re all getting back into the horror game.

